5th Democratic presidential debate scheduled for Nov. 20

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fifth Democratic presidential debate has been scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia.

The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that the debate will be hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.

The qualification criteria for the November debate have increased over those for October.

Candidates must have at least 165,000 unique donors, up from 130,000 donors for September and October.

They also must receive either 3% or more support in at least four national or early-state polls — or receive 5% or more support in two early-state polls. That separate early-state threshold is a new polling pathway that DNC officials say is meant to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in states like Iowa or New Hampshire even if similar support isn’t registering in national polls.

