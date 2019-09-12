Administration releases $250 million in Ukraine military aid

by: ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has released $250 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been held up despite criticism that the money was desperately needed to deter Russian aggression and territorial expansion.

That move came before a Senate Appropriations panel debate Thursday, when lawmakers from both parties were set to rebuke the administration. They credited an amendment threatened by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for forcing the administration’s hand on the money, which Congress already had approved.

Several Republican senators, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said they would have voted with Democrats. Added Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.: “We support Ukraine. Period. End of discussion.”

Relations between Ukraine and Russia nosedived in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Committee members announced the administration’s move during debate on a $695 billion Pentagon funding bill.

