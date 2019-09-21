Alaska GOP scraps 2020 presidential primary, helping Trump

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, a voter uses a polling booth during primary election day at Ketchikan Precinct 2 in the Plaza building in Ketchikan, Alaska. The Alaska Republican Party has canceled holding a presidential primary in 2020. In a statement Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, the party’s State Central Committee passed a rule saying a primary “would serve no useful purpose” because Republican Donald Trump is president. (Dustin Safranek /Ketchikan Daily News via AP, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Republican Party has canceled holding a presidential primary in 2020.

In a statement Saturday, the party’s State Central Committee passed a rule saying a primary “would serve no useful purpose” because Republican Donald Trump is president.

Earlier this month, Republican leaders in Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas voted to scrap their presidential nominating contests in 2020, erecting more hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump.

Canceling primaries, caucuses and other voting is not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking a second term. Doing so allows Trump to try to consolidate his support as Democrats work to winnow their large field of candidates.

Challengers have emerged to Trump, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman. Others may join them.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Iowa Park food pantry remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry remodel"

WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge"

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News