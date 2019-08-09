Andrew Yang qualifies for fall presidential debates

Andrew Yang participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has qualified for the next presidential debates.

The former technology executive earned 2 percent in a new Monmouth University poll of Iowa voters. That qualifies him for the September debate, which requires donations from at least 130,000 people and 2 percent support in four polls.

Yang, whose campaign has been centered on the promise of a universal basic income, is the ninth candidate to qualify for the fall debates.

Yang’s campaign manager Zach Graumann says the campaign has added more than 35,000 donors and raised more than $1 million since the last presidential debate in Detroit.