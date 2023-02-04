The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party’s presidential nominating contests in 2024. Additional changes are possible. A look at how the revised calendar would compare with the 2020 order:

2024:

Feb. 3: South Carolina

Feb. 6: New Hampshire, Nevada

Feb. 13: Georgia

Feb. 27: Michigan

March 5: Super Tuesday

To be determined: Iowa

—-

2020:

Feb. 3: Iowa

Feb. 11: New Hampshire

Feb. 22: Nevada

Feb. 29: South Carolina

March 3: Super Tuesday

March 10: Michigan

May 19: Georgia (shifted from March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic)