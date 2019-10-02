Arctic, 5G technology top Trump talks with Finland’s leader

Breaking News
by: KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

Donald Trump Sauli Niinisto

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with Finland’s president and expressed his concern about Russia and China’s rising interest in the Arctic.

Trump and Finland’s Sauli Niinisto also discussed U.S.-European trade and how to give Western nations alternatives to Chinese-made next-generation telecommunications technology.

China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd. is a leader in next-generation, or 5G, technology. Washington alleges that China is using the technology as a surveillance tool, and the Trump administration is urging allies not to use Huawei technology.

On the Arctic, Trump is concerned about Russian military activity there and he thinks China has no real claims to the region.

Trump says at a news conference that the U.S. wants to see freedom of navigation in the Arctic and respect for nations’ sovereignty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

