Bernie Sanders says he’s reached 1 million individual donors

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign says that it has received contributions from more than 1 million individual donors and that it’s the first in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field to do so.

In a statement Thursday, the Vermont senator’s campaign says more than 99.9% of those donors hadn’t reached maximum federal donation limits, meaning they could give more.

It says 125,000-plus donors had agreed to make recurring contributions.

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir says, “Our strength is in numbers, and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump.”

The announcement comes after the campaign announced staff shake-ups in Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the Democratic presidential nominating process.

