Biden: ‘No one ever spoke to me’ about son’s Ukraine work

Political News

by: ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks to supporters at the Scranton Cultural Center after speaking Wednesday October 23, 2019 in Scranton, Pa. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP)

WEST POINT, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says “no one ever spoke to me” about his son’s work with a Ukrainian gas company.

His remark Wednesday came in response to comments made by a former State Department official to impeachment investigators last week.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said in a closed hearing with lawmakers that he questioned the optics of Hunter Biden’s work but was told Joe Biden couldn’t address the issue because he was dealing with another son’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign event in West Point, Iowa, Biden said Kent may have raised the issue with someone else, but no one brought it up to him.

Biden added: “No one ever said I said I didn’t have the bandwidth to deal with it.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

