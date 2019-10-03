1  of  3
Biden raises middling $15.2M in 3rd quarter for 2020 bid

by: BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden raised $15.2 million for his presidential campaign over the last three months.

The sum places him well ahead of many lower-tier candidates in the Democratic primary. But it’s a middling amount for one of the top-polling candidates in the Democratic primary and lags behind what Bernie Sanders raised by more than $10 million.

Biden’s campaign announced his haul Thursday after the former vice president unexpectedly announced it during a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California. He has raised $36.7 million since entering the race in April.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also bested Biden during the third fundraising quarter, announcing this week that he raised $19.1 million. California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million. Elizabeth Warren is the only top-tier contender who has not yet announced her fundraising figures.

With Iowa’s caucuses looming in February, a sense of urgency is growing among the candidates as the primary contest turns into a fierce battle for a limited pool of cash.

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, meanwhile, have a huge cash advantage. They announced Tuesday that they collectively raised $125 million for Trump’s reelection.

That has heightened Democratic anxiety that a protracted primary could hurt the party’s chances of quickly picking a nominee and rallying the cash needed to fight Trump.

