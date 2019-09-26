Bill to guard Venezuelans from deportation stalls in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill aimed at protecting thousands of Venezuelans living in the United States from deportation is stalling for a second time on the Senate floor.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is objecting to the adoption by unanimous consent of an amendment by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., that seeks to remove from the Homeland Security Department and give to Congress the authority to review all countries designated as Temporary Protected Status.

The proposal makes “it easier for the Trump administration to strip status from vulnerable migrants,” Menendez argued.

Protected status is granted by DHS to people from countries ravaged by natural disasters or war and lets them remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.

Recent court rulings have prevented the Trump administration from terminating the designation for other countries.

