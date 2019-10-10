Breaking News
Billionaire Tom Steyer raises $2 million for White House run

by: BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer speaks at the Blue Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer has raised $2 million for his presidential campaign over the past three months.

The California billionaire said Thursday that he collected an average contribution of about $12 from 166,000 donors without holding any fundraisers.

Steyer is set to appear at next week’s debate after clearing fundraising and public polling thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. He was a late entry to the race, launching his bid in July.

His campaign did not say how much of his own money he’s plunged into the race. But Facebook ad spending disclosures indicate he’s spent $5.6 million on ads alone over the past 90 days.

He’s also spent millions in recent years supporting progressive candidates, funding climate change activism and calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

