1  of  2
Breaking News
Fort Worth police officer charged with murder Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

Book by Fusion GPS founders coming out next month

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Glenn R. Simpson

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, arrives for a scheduled appearance before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the co-founders of the political research firm behind allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, have a book coming out next month. Random House announced Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, that “Crimes in Progress” will be published Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founders of a political research firm behind allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia have a book coming out next month.

Random House announced Monday that “Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump” will be published Nov. 26. The book was co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch.

Random House is calling “Crime in Progress” a “never-before-told inside story” about Trump and Russia and the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Fusion GPS helped compile the so-called Steele Dossier, by former British spy Christopher Steele, who in his findings contended that the Russian government held compromising information on Trump. In his tweets, the president has attacked the dossier as “FAKE.”

___

Corrects title to “Crime in Progress” from “Crimes in Progress.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life"

Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case"

WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother"

A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life"

Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought"

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News