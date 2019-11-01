Castro says he raised $800,000 to stay in presidential race

Julian Castro

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro listens to a question at the J Street National Conference, with the hosts of “Pod Save the World,” Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro has announced raising the $800,000 he said he needed to avoid dropping out of the presidential race.

Castro sent out a fundraising email Oct. 21 imploring supporters for a spike in donations by the end of the month. He tweeted Friday that he’d met the $800,000 goal while raising $1 million in October.

Castro’s plea was similar to one made by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in September, where he netted $2.1 million in 10 days.

Polling at the bottom of the pack, Castro raised just $3.5 million during the year’s third quarter and ended it with less than $700,000 cash on hand.

He remains in danger of failing to meet minimum thresholds to make the Democratic presidential primary debate later this month in Georgia.

