Congress back in session, and President in battle-ground state

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Congress is back in session battling over major issues while the President spent some time in a battleground state for a congressional candidate.

A special election today in North Carolina is getting special attention from President Trump.

President Trump says, “our first task is a giant victory.

The president stumping for the GOP candidate last night trying to keep the congressional seat in Republican hands “…And winning back the house in 2020.”

But the race is also seen as an early indication of the “President’s” 2020 chance, where a poor performance in a red-leaning state could be a warning sign. The house will be in order

Meantime, Congress is back in session as democrats continue a push for impeachment.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says, “now the inquiry is getting more serious and it’s time to have very specific procedures.”

New controversies involving President Trump’s businesses and publicly encouraging people to stay at his hotels, something he denies.

Senator Mitch McConnell, says, “the American people know this is a highly-charged political moment.”

Republicans and Democrats “again” beginning the debate over gun safety legislation and expanding background checks for gun purchases.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, says, “if this bill is not passed, Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate, and the President will have hell to pay.”

A deeply divided congress needing to agree on a new spending bill to avoid a possible government shutdown in three weeks.

On guns, new polling shows Americans overwhelmingly support background checks.