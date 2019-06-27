Congress debates border crisis

(NBC News) The United States Senate has passed an emergency aid bill to address the humanitarian crisis at the border.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to send the nearly $4.6 billion dollar plan back to the House.

It comes as the Trump administration faces backlash for the treatment of migrant children at a U.S. detention facility in Texas.

Immigration advocates have asked a federal judge to require immediate inspections and access for doctors at overcrowded border facilities, adding to the urgency surrounding the humanitarian crisis there.

The Senate now has to reconcile the measure with a separate emergency aid bill passed by House Democrats.

