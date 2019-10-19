Education secretary slams 2020 candidates’ higher ed plans

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — College affordability plans by Democratic presidential candidates are “crazy” and too costly, President Donald Trump’s education chief says.

Democrats are responding to what’s seen as a crisis in college affordability, offering proposals that range from tuition-free college to debt forgiveness. Free college proposals are getting the most attention these days.

To Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the candidates’ “proposals are crazy,” especially with some carrying a price tag in the trillions.

“Who do they think is actually going to pay for these? It’s going to be 2 out of 3 Americans that aren’t going to college paying for the one out of three that do,” DeVos said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Special Report with Bret Baier” that aired Friday night.

“Let’s look at this for what it really is — a federal takeover of higher education,” DeVos added, responding to a question that had focused on Democrats’ plans to eliminate student loans.

In the presidential campaign, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are proposing to do away with tuition at all public universities. Warren argues that college should be seen as an extension of public K-12 education, which is supported by taxpayers and tuition-free to families.

The potential cost has been a stumbling block.

Warren’s total education plan is estimated to cost $1.25 trillion over a decade. Sanders’ free college plan would cost $47 billion a year. Both call on the federal government to split the cost with states while also raising taxes on Wall Street or the wealthiest Americans.

At a campaign rally in New York City on Saturday, Sanders dismissed the notion that his education plans are unaffordable. “If Donald Trump and his Republican friends could give over $1 trillion in tax breaks to corporations and the 1 percent,” he said, “you know that we can cancel all student debt in America with a modest tax on Wall Street speculation.”

About 20 states are already experimenting with different approaches to tuition-free college. The impact has been mixed, and critics cite narrow eligibility rules and limited funding.

Other Democrats are taking a narrower approach. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar would provide two years of tuition-free community college. That echoes a proposal pushed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

College affordability is a major challenge for people trying to move up into the middle class — or make sure that their children stay in it. Many students graduate with an overhang of debt that limits their ability to start a family or buy a home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News