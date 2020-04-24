1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Feds: Man threw lit Molotov cocktail at DC police officer

Political News

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced charges Friday against a man they say threw a lit Molotov cocktail at a police officer sitting in an unmarked car in the nation’s capital.

Ashton Nesmith, 23, is accused of walking up to a police officer who had just entered the vehicle outside a police station in northeast Washington around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, lighting the flammable liquid in the bottle and throwing it at the officer, according to federal prosecutors.

The Molotov cocktail hit the police car, bounced off and then exploded, officials said. No one was injured.

Neshmith fled from the scene, but officers chased him on foot and took him into custody, police said.

He was charged with arson, using and discharging a destructive device during a crime of violence and possessing a destructive device. Nesmith appeared in federal court in Washington on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

“The conduct alleged in the criminal complaint posed grave danger to DC Metropolitan Police Department officers, at a time when officers continue to risk their lives to serve and protect the public during this time of crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea.

A telephone number listed for Nesmith in public records was not in service and the name of his attorney was not immediately known.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News