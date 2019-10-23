First lady speaks on opioids in only solo trip to Congress

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

First lady Melania Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, right, adjust a microphone while they participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The first lady marked the first anniversary of the President’s signing of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act and it’s impact on the country. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is marking the one-year anniversary of a federal law that that increases access to treatment for people addicted to opioids.

The first lady made her only solo trip to Capitol Hill so far to thank Congress for passing the bipartisan SUPPORT Act her husband signed into law a year ago. She said that because of the law, “we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy.”

Her event drew a small crowd, including President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and Republican members of the House and Senate. Also attending was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia has the nation’s highest overdose rate.

There was no mention at the event of the Democrats’ impeachment drive against the president.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19"

Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father"

Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry"

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"