Breaking News
Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Gabbard qualifies for next Democratic presidential debate

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has qualified for the next Democratic Party presidential debate after failing to make the threshold for the last one.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday shows Gabbard has the support of 2% of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters likely to participate in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary in February.

To earn a spot in the mid-October debate, candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four recognized polls. Candidates must also have donations from at least 130,000 unique donors and 400 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Criteria will be stricter for November’s debate. Candidates will need at least 3% support in four national or single-state polls and 5% in two single-state polls. Candidates will need at least 165,000 unique donors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"

Alexa partners with McDonalds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa partners with McDonalds"

Mother charged after child was allegedly exposed to meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother charged after child was allegedly exposed to meth"

fletcher family corn dog lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "fletcher family corn dog lawsuit"

Senior focus ticket giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior focus ticket giveaway"

Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested"

Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19"

Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion"

4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News