Giuliani says he’s represented by trio of lawyers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says he’s being represented by three lawyers as federal prosecutors in New York look into his business dealings.

Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian officials, including efforts to seek the removal of the U.S. ambassador, have been entangled in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

He tweeted Wednesday “that the evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent.”

One of the attorneys Giuliani says represents him is Robert Costello. His name surfaced earlier this year when Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Costello had dangled the possibility of a pardon from Trump. Costello denied that. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

