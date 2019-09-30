1  of  2
Breaking News
Name of driver released in fatal Kell West pin-in accident Representative Mac Thornberry not seeking re-election

GOP group starts ads attacking 3 House Dems on impeachment

Political News

by: ALAN FRAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political committee that supports House Republican candidates is using digital ads to accuse three House Democrats of backing “a radical scheme to impeach President Trump.”

The ads are among the first to use House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to target that party’s congressional candidates.

The spots by the Congressional Leadership Fund target veteran Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and freshmen Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. They are among 31 House Democrats representing districts that Trump carried in 2016.

The Luria ad, largely verbatim to the other two, says the effort is “Dividing the country. Tearing us apart. Because she doesn’t like the President.”

The group plans to run the ads during Congress’ current two-week recess.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

The search for the last escaped inmate from Gallia, Ohio continues, while the other four have been captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "The search for the last escaped inmate from Gallia, Ohio continues, while the other four have been captured"

Elaine Hays, Amarillo city Councilwoman, exploring a run for Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays, Amarillo city Councilwoman, exploring a run for Congress"

Uber upping security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber upping security"

Three special needs students recognized at hoco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three special needs students recognized at hoco"

Tails n trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tails n trails"

Trump latest: whistleblower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump latest: whistleblower"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-30-19"

Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News