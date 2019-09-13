Breaking News
Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

Greta Thunberg brings environmental campaign to Washington

Political News

by: ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Greta Thunberg

Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg, center in blue, joins other young climate activists Friday for a climate strike outside the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who helped spark a youth-driven push for climate change, has come to Washington.

Thunberg and about 1,500 protesters, many of them schoolchildren, marched and chanted near the White House on Friday. They are calling for immediate action from the world’s governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.

“You can’t breathe money, you can’t drink oil,” they chanted.

Thunberg, 16, gained international attention by inspiring a series of protests and school strikes. Her activism has drawn a passionate following of children essentially challenging their elders to take action. For veteran environmental activists, that means renewed media attention and a fresh wave of passionate young volunteers pushing for change.

“What Greta has brought is a unified international presence for youth,” said Natalie Mebane, policy director for the environmental group 350.org, which helped organize Friday’s protest. “She’s created an international youth voice.”

Last month, Thunberg crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a solar-powered boat, landing in New York City on Aug. 28. She is in Washington, D.C., for several days of rallies and lobbying efforts in advance of a global climate strike declared for Sept. 20 to kick off a week of activism.

Thunberg will address the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News