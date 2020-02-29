Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign said it raised more than $46.5 million in February, a show of financial strength announced Sunday, after the Vermont senator finished a distant second behind Joe Biden in South Carolina's primary.

Sanders' team also announced that it was making television ad buys in nine more states: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, which vote on March 10, and Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which vote a week later. The campaign said it is “currently on the air in 12 out of the 14 states” that are voting on Super Tuesday, in two days.