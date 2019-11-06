Harris picks up endorsement from black women’s organization

Breaking News
by: ERRIN HAINES, Associated Press

2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, participated in a forum by formerly incarcerated leaders at historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pa., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 (Miguel Martinez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The country’s largest online political organization aimed at electing black women is endorsing Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris, the lone black woman in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Higher Heights co-founder Glynda Carr says the group chose to back the California senator because of her qualifications, record in elected office and commitment to issues affecting black women, including gun safety, health care and the economy.

Wednesday’s endorsement comes as observers are questioning the viability of Harris’ campaign. Harris is languishing in many polls and has lagged with black voters.

Higher Heights provided significant support during the 2018 midterms to candidates who helped usher in the most diverse Congress in history. It claims an online membership of 90,000 activists, donors, supporters and volunteers.

