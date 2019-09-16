Legal challenge filed to public charge rule

Political News
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) — An organization advocating for low-wage immigrants has filed a legal challenge to a Trump administration rule that may deny green cards to immigrants who use public services.

Georgetown Law school’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and CASA filed a legal challenge in U.S. federal court Monday. Lawyers say changes to the so-called “public charge” rule violate due process under the U.S. Constitution.

Federal law already requires those seeking to become permanent residents or gain legal status to prove they will not be a burden to the U.S. — a “public charge,” in government speak. But the new rules detail a broader range of programs that could disqualify them, including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.

CASA officials say their members are already stopping to use benefits out of fear.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

