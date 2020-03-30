1  of  3
Meadows resigns House seat, starts at White House on Tuesday

Political News

by: ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Mark Meadows

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows holds his hand to his ear to hear a question after stepping off Marine One as they return to the White House, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump is returning from Norfolk, Va., for the sailing of the USNS Comfort, which is headed to New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mark Meadows is resigning his congressional seat effective 5 p.m. Monday as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff.

Meadows will officially take over the White House post Tuesday.

Even while he held his House seat these last several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.

Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.

