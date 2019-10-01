1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Melania Trump to visit national parks in Wyoming on Thursday

Political News

by: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Melania Trump124

U.S. first lady Melania Trump listens as her husband, President Donald Trump, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will promote U.S. national parks and her youth initiative later this week in Wyoming.

The White House says the first lady will visit national parks and landmarks Thursday and spread the child well-being message that’s a big component of her year-old “Be Best” initiative.

Last month, Mrs. Trump and fourth-grade students from the District of Columbia participated in the ceremonial reopening of the Washington Monument . She helped hand out National Park Service passes that grant fourth-graders free access to hundreds of national parks, lands and waters.

The White House says Thursday’s visit will be about encouraging fourth-graders to get a pass from the National Park Service so they can spend more time outdoors.

Wyoming is home to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News