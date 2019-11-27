Mobile voting debate continues

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the lone star state, the debate continues over a new law banning mobile voting.

The Texas Young Democrats, Texas College Democrats and a senior citizen living in a retirement community are part of a second lawsuit challenging the law that went into effect in September.

The first lawsuit was filed last month by the Texas Democratic party.

They argue it impacts two key populations — young voters and senior citizens.

Mike Siegel, attorney and Democratic candidate for Congress, said “what our proof needs to show was that this was targeted at suppressing the youth vote and in the case of Mr. Blodgett, this is taking away a reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities – and we think we can prove those things and get this law stopped before march.”

Supporters of the law say they wanted to stop abuse of the system.

Their examples include machines being set up at school events during school bond elections, where there would likely be supporters of the Bond measure.