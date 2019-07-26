US citizen released from detention in Syria

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of an American man who was detained in Syria says he has been released after two months in captivity in the war-torn country.

Thomas and Ann Goodwin say their 30-year-old son Samuel is in good health and with his family following his release. Goodwin was born in New Jersey and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.

The family says Goodwin crossed into northeastern Syria on May 25. They declined to say why he was in the region or provide details about the circumstances of his capture.

His parents issued a statement Friday announcing his release and thanking Lebanese security official Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and others for free him.

The State Department confirmed his release but had no other comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News