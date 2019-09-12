New US envoy Kelly Craft says she will be voice for freedom

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Kelly Craft

New U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft talks to the media after attending her first Security Council meeting, at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Kelly Craft has presented her credentials as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and says she is coming to the world organization “as a voice of America’s unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Craft is a longtime Republican activist who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Canada. She expressed “extraordinary gratitude for the bold leadership” of President Donald Trump.

“Strong American leadership is absolutely critical and I intend to provide it,” Craft said. “I will stand by our friends and allies, I will advocate for the poor and the weak.”

She spoke briefly to reporters Thursday after presenting her credentials to Secretary-General António Guterres and delivering a statement at her first U.N. Security Council meeting on the Central African Republic.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News