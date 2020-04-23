1  of  3
Breaking News
Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
Live Now:
THE NFL DRAFT 2020
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

North Dakota sets all-mail June primary due to virus fears

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s June 9 primary will be conducted entirely by mail after all 53 counties chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, signed an executive order in March to let counties opt out of a requirement that they open at least one physical polling location. On Thursday, the state announced that every county commission had authorized voting by mail only.

The state said it would mail ballot applications to every eligible voter.

The challenge of conducting elections safely amid the coronavirus crisis became a national flashpoint in the lead-up to Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary, where Republicans went to court to force in-person voting. Thousands of voters were forced to congregate for hours in long lines, some without protective gear, and thousands more stayed home rather than risk their health.

Burgum issued his executive order at the request of the North Dakota County Auditors Association, which had also requested that no polling locations be open during the primary for safety reasons.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News