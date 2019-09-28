O’Rourke says Trump should resign during impeachment inquiry

People pack Lavery Brewing Co. to hear Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke during a town hall event Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Erie, Pa. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says President Donald Trump should resign as Congress begins an impeachment investigation.

O’Rourke said Saturday there shouldn’t be a fear of an impeachment probe intensifying partisan divisions. The former Texas congressman said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin that he believes impeaching Trump would ultimately unify the country.

But O’Rourke says “the best thing” Trump can do at this point is to step down. Trump defiantly denies any wrongdoing.

The 2020 Democratic presidential field is unanimous in its support of Congress for launching an impeachment investigation. The White House’s handling of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry.

O’Rourke has been lagging in the polls but says he’s in the race “until the very end.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

