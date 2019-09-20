Pelosi wants law to clarify that presidents can be indicted

Political News

by: LISA MASCARO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it’s time to change the law to ensure a sitting president can be indicted for wrongdoing.

Pelosi told NPR in an interview Friday that Congress will have to pass laws “that will have clarity for future presidents.”

The California Democrat said she has not changed her mind on pursuing impeachment of President Donald Trump.

But her remarks offer new insight into what’s to come in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump.

The Mueller report said it did not indict Trump in part because of Justice Department guidelines against prosecuting a president while in office.

Pelosi said that guidance is “something cooked up by the president’s lawyers.”

She said a president should be indicted if they commit wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News