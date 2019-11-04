Pence campaigning for GOP governor nominee in Mississippi

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, left, accompanied by President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss. Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Mississippi the day before the state’s election to campaign for the Republican nominee for governor. Pence and second-term Lt. Gov. Reeves are set to appear at a rally Monday, Nov. 4, at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Mississippi the day before the state’s election to campaign for the Republican nominee for governor.

Pence and second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are set to appear at a rally Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Reeves faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Mississippi is having its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when the state’s last Democratic governor was unseated by a Republican.

Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors’ groups.

