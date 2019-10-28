Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

Pence to enter Trump in New Hampshire primary

by: ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will make President Donald Trump’s 2020 candidacy official in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Pence’s office and the Trump campaign confirm that the vice president will visit New Hampshire on Nov. 7 to file the paperwork for Trump to enter the Feb. 11 primary.

Trump faces no significant challengers to recapturing the GOP nomination, but his campaign has worked to tighten its grip on the primary and caucus processes to increase the likelihood of a smooth-running GOP convention in August.

The selection of Pence for the task is a prominent affirmation of his position on the Republican ticket.

