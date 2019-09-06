Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Kabul car bombing

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, from Morovis, Puerto Rico. The Defense Department says Barreto was killed in action on Sept. 5, 2019, when the explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has identified the U.S. soldier who was killed Thursday by a car bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, from Morovis, Puerto Rico, was killed in action when the explosive device detonated near his vehicle.

Ortiz was assigned to the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He was the fourth U.S. service member killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says Thursday’s incident is under investigation.

