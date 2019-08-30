Poland, US agree on 6 sites for more US troops, debating 7th

Polish soldiers take part in a changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The square will be the site of commemorations Sunday marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, to be attended by over 40 world leaders, including President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says six locations for additional U.S. troops have been agreed on with Washington and talks continue on one more site.

President Donald Trump agreed in June to send 1,000 more U.S. troops in addition to the 4,500 already stationed at six different locations across Poland. The U.S. will also place a division-level command in Poland.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Friday that six locations for the additional troops have already been agreed on and a seventh location is being debated. He didn’t clarify if the six sites are the ones already existing.

Blaszczak said that the signing of a related declaration that had been planned this weekend was postponed after Trump canceled his visit to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida.

