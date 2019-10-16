Postal Service head to retire amid mounting financial woes

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Megan J. Brennan, United States Postal Service Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the United States Postal Service’s Father Theodore Hesburgh “forever” stamp release ceremony at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The Postal Service says Brennan, the first woman to hold the position, is retiring early next year after working to stabilize the organization’s mounting financial woes. Brennan took the job in 2015. She will step down Jan. 31, 2020. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who became the first woman to hold the position, is retiring early next year after working to stabilize the organization’s mounting financial woes.

Brennan took the job in 2015. The Postal Service says she will step down Jan. 31.

The announcement comes as the service has grappled with 12 years of net losses, due in part to declining first-class mail volume. Brennan earlier this year warned that the Postal Service would run out of money in 2024 unless Congress acted.

The agency also has met pressure from President Donald Trump, who insists it should charge higher shipping rates for online retailers such as Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

The Postal Service says it will conduct a nationwide search for a successor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"

Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments"

Rage Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rage Yoga"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans"

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation"

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax"

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News