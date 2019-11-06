Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Pressley breaks with ‘The Squad,’ backs Warren for president

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. speaks during the House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children at Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is endorsing home-state Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign — breaking with other members of “The Squad,” who backed Bernie Sanders.

Three other freshman women of color, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, have campaigned with Sanders, a Vermont senator.

But Pressley chose Warren. She said in a video posted Wednesday: “For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of the people. That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change.”

Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib are outspoken progressives seen as rising stars in Democratic circles. They’ve also been frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

Warren is now a Democratic primary front-runner along with former Vice President Joe Biden, while Sanders runs third in many polls.

