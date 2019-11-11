1  of  2
Prosecutors seek sentencing date for ex-Trump campaign aide

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Gates. The request on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, is a sign that Gates’ extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

The request on Monday is a sign that Gates’ extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end.

Gates pleaded guilty last year in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He recently testified in the trial of high-powered Washington lawyer Greg Craig and is scheduled to testify this week in the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone.

In a joint status report, the government and Gates’ lawyer asked a judge to schedule a sentencing for the middle of December.

