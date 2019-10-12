Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Report: Giuliani under investigation for lobbying violations

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible lobbying violations.

That’s according to a report Friday in The New York Times, citing two anonymous people familiar with the inquiry.

One of the Times’ sources says the investigation is related to Giuliani’s efforts to undermine former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Two Florida businessmen tied to Giuliani were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The men had key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A whistleblower complaint about Trump’s involvement with Ukraine has led to an impeachment investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment Friday night on the Times report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News