Reporter says he’ll sue over suspension of White House pass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington reporter for Playboy says he’ll sue over his one-month suspension from the White House.

A lawyer for reporter Brian Karem announced plans in a statement Friday to challenge the suspension in federal court.

The White House suspended Karem for a month after his heated Rose Garden discussion with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka on July 11.

Attorney Theodore Boutrous calls the suspension a violation of First Amendment principles protecting freedom of the press.

The White House accuses Karem of escalating the exchange with Gorka, which the reporter denies.

