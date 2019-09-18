Sanders’ Iowa political director leaves his 2020 campaign

Political News

by: ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 12, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. Sanders successfully turned his outsider credentials and call for political revolution into a commanding victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primary. But as he seeks a repeat performance, the Vermont senator could face unlikely competition. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ Iowa political director has departed his 2020presidential campaign, leaving him without a key staffer in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Jess Mazour was announced as Sanders’ Iowa political director in March and was let go from the team in recent weeks. She previously worked as an organizer for the progressive group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

A Sanders aide on Wednesday confirmed Mazour’s departure on condition of anonymity. The aide wasn’t authorized to discuss personnel matters.

The news of her departure was first reported by The Washington Post.

While the team still has a number of original top-level staffers in place in Iowa, the news of Mazour’s departure comes as Sanders has also drawn headlines for staff troubles in New Hampshire, where his state director has been replaced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19"

Wally is Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wally is Back"

What the Tech: Sign in with Apple

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Sign in with Apple"

City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage"

Sandy Hook PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Hook PSA"

City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program

Thumbnail for the video titled "City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program"

New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment"

Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers"

Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin"

Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors"

Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News