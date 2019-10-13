Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Sanders says rival Warren is ‘capitalist through her bones’

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

In this image taken from video, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks we reporters outside his home, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Burlington, Vt. His wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders listens at right. Sanders says he was “dumb” not to have listened to the symptoms he was experiencing before he was stricken with a heart attack last week. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren is “a capitalist through her bones” while adding: “I’m not.”

Sanders made the comment in an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” highlighting a difference with Warren, who has been rising steadily in the polls, and now shares the leading position with former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders has been falling well behind both.

“Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not,” he said in the interview airing Sunday.

In 2018, Warren was quoted as saying “I am a capitalist to my bones” during an event held by a New England business organization.

Sanders is trying to regain physical strength after a heart attack more than a week ago, which could make his efforts to catch up with the leaders tougher.

The self-described democratic socialist put up a surprisingly strong challenge to the party’s eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has had a heavy influence on the Democratic issues debate this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"

Archer City community members leave a permanent mark on town's mystery mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City community members leave a permanent mark on town's mystery mural"

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News