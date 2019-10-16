Senate confirms former ambassador as new Air Force leader

Barbara Barrett

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Barbara Barrett, the nominee to the Secretary of the Air Force, speaks during her Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has confirmed Barrett as civilian leader of the Air Force. The Oct. 16, 85-7 vote makes Barrett the third consecutive woman to lead the Air Force (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a former ambassador and senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration as civilian leader of the Air Force.

Wednesday’s 85-7 vote makes Barbara Barrett the third consecutive woman to lead the Air Force, following Heather Wilson and Deborah James. Wilson resigned from the post in May.

Barrett is a former ambassador to Finland. Most recently she was chairwoman of the Aerospace Corp., which is a federally funded research-and-development organization focused on space.

