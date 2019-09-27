Senate confirms former Ranger as new Army secretary

Political News

by: LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ryan McCarthy to be secretary of the Army, moving to permanently fill a number of Pentagon posts that were affected by the defense secretary shuffle over the summer.

McCarthy, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, has been acting secretary for months since his predecessor, Mark Esper, was nominated and confirmed to be Pentagon chief.

A former vice president at Lockheed Martin, McCarthy was a senior aide to former defense secretary Robert Gates and also was a Capitol Hill staffer.

Pentagon leadership has been in flux this year, after Jim Mattis resigned as defense secretary in late December. But Congress has been filling slots, including confirmation of the Joint Chiefs vice chairman Thursday and an expected vote on Air Force secretary soon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News