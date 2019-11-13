1  of  2
Supreme Court says Ginsburg home sick with stomach bug

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends a panel with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments at the court because she’s home sick with a stomach bug.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg was absent when her colleagues took the bench just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts announced she was indisposed, but would take part in the decision of the two cases being argued.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says a stomach bug kept Ginsburg at home.

Ginsburg has had two separate bouts with cancer in the past year. Her recovery from lung cancer surgery caused her to miss court sessions in January. They were her first absences from arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.

She had radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.

