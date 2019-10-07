Supreme Court won’t review death sentence of Alabama inmate

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review the case of an Alabama death row inmate who argued his sentence is unconstitutional because a judge imposed it over the will of a jury.

The high court said Monday it won’t hear Mario Dion Woodward’s case. Woodward was convicted of fatally shooting Montgomery police officer Keith Houts during a 2006 traffic stop. A jury voted 8-4 to sentence him to life in prison, but a judge overrode the jury and imposed the death penalty.

In 2017, Alabama passed a law ending the practice of judicial overrides going forward. Woodward argued Alabama’s abandonment of the practice was an acknowledgment that his sentence is unconstitutional.

Woodward can continue to pursue legal arguments against his sentence in lower courts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"

Townhall meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Townhall meeting"

8th annual empty bowls event

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th annual empty bowls event"

Joshua Brown fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joshua Brown fatality"

pedestrian collision

Thumbnail for the video titled "pedestrian collision"

Young brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young brain cancer"

Daycare escape NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare escape NBC News"

Hate symbol NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hate symbol NBC News"

Heaviest pumpkin ever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaviest pumpkin ever"

National 4-H Week FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "National 4-H Week FOX"

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News