Teens to share their vaping experiences with Melania Trump

Political News

by: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump speaks at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will hear directly from teens and young adults about their experiences with electronic cigarettes and vaping.

The White House says she has invited a group from the Truth Initiative to participate in a “listening session” Wednesday. It will be the second time this week that the first lady has highlighted e-cigarettes and vaping among youth.

Mrs. Trump used a speech Monday to call on companies to leave children out of marketing campaigns for e-cigarettes.

Scheduled to join her at Wednesday’s session are Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The Truth Initiative says it’s the largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Pride flag burned at church in NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag burned at church in NY"

Chad Dodge weightloss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Dodge weightloss"

Keegan Jacob Freeman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keegan Jacob Freeman"

shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting plot at Oklahoma fair"

Birthdays 10-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-9-19"

Frankenstein Backdoor theatre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frankenstein Backdoor theatre"

Breast cancer NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer NBC News"

Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools"

What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon"

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF"

Frank and Joe's new opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank and Joe's new opening"

Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News