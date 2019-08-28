Ten democrats make the cut

(NBC News) — The stage at the next presidential debate will be a little less crowded.

Ten candidates met the new polling qualifications for the next debate. Twenty took part in the earlier debates.

Two new polls, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll and a Quinnipiac University poll show former Vice President Joe Biden with a wide lead at 32 percent.

Other polls have shown the battle between the leading Democratic contenders is tightening.

A Monmouth University poll shows Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders tied, with Joe Biden a percent behind.

It’s a big change for the former vice president, down 13 points since June in the same poll.

